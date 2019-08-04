Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,129 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.44. 710,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,476. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

