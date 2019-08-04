Sage Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. 3,970,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,357. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.32.

