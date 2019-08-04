Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter.

EWX traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,958. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

