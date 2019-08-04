Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $77.10. 292,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.13. Saia has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $83.75.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.42 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at $76,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 83.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.