Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SALM. Noble Financial set a $4.00 target price on shares of Salem Media Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.12 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 11,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $25,256.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,881 shares of company stock worth $104,855 over the last three months. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Salem Media Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

