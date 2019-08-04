Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 5,651 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $71,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Shares of HD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,030. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $219.30. The company has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

