Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SCHN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,674. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

