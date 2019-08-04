Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,715,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384,888 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,335,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $23,146,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,097,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.98. 2,324,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,832. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.