Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.14

Science in Sport PLC (LON:SIS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and traded as low as $61.01. Science in Sport shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 12,399 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science in Sport in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.25. The company has a market cap of $75.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Science in Sport Company Profile (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

