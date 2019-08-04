SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. 1,788,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,233. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

In other news, Director M. Mendel Pinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $3,787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,089,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,316,181.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

