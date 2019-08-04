SCRL Market Capitalization Tops $14.47 Million (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, SCRL has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. SCRL has a total market cap of $14.47 million and $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00245197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.01350048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00106909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000486 BTC.

SCRL Profile

SCRL launched on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network.

Buying and Selling SCRL

SCRL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

