Scroll (SCRL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $105,841.00

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Scroll token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Scroll has a total market cap of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00251187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.01372785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00109103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll’s launch date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll.

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

