SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after buying an additional 7,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 1,822,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,008,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

