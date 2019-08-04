SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 3.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 35.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 12.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 313,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,534. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

