Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SDRL stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,489. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 532,003 shares during the period. Partners Value Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

