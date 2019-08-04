Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.63 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.66.

Shares of SEE traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. 3,222,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 112.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

