Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

Shares of SES opened at C$6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.01. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other news, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total value of C$40,554.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,891,382.56.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

