SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $65,129,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $30,695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 349,016 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,590,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 322,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after acquiring an additional 283,678 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Sunday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,331. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $578,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,984.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

