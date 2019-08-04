Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ AIHS opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

