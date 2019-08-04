Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0037

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $341,733.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

