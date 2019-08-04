Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Servicesource International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Servicesource International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Servicesource International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,807. Servicesource International has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicesource International news, CEO Gary B. Moore bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,074.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 455,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Servicesource International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 767,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 290,766 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Servicesource International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 565,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Servicesource International by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Servicesource International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,611,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 282,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicesource International (SREV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.