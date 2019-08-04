Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Sesen Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 958,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,267. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 269,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 34.4% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

