Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,160,979 shares of company stock valued at $77,624,700. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 746,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $76.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

