Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives $50.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 192,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.98. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

