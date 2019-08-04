Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $204.28

Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.28 and traded as low as $202.00. Shoe Zone shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 7,331 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Zone from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a market cap of $102.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Shoe Zone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Davis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

