Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPK. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,440 ($18.82) in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,429 ($18.67) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,434.56 ($18.75).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,256.50 ($16.42) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,295.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.37%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Coline McConville purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,303 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £886.04 ($1,157.77).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

