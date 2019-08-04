Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 8,367 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Kennametal accounts for 1.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kennametal and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. 825,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,196. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.24.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

