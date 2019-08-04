Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,107. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

