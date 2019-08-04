Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AON by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of AON by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.04. The stock had a trading volume of 810,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.83. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $198.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.39.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of AON to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

In other AON news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at $796,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

