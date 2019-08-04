Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 264,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 570,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,113. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

