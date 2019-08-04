Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 99,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 134.4% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 70,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,837.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $49,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,132.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JEC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.84.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,208. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.