Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 649 Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Symantec by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Symantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Symantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Symantec by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Symantec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

NASDAQ:SYMC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Symantec Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at $431,502.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

