Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,383,526,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,460,000 after buying an additional 1,535,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,456,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,103,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,503,000 after buying an additional 1,140,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $67.61. 14,770,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,815,772. The company has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

