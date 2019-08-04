Sidoti Increases Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Price Target to $71.00

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) had its price target upped by Sidoti from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,279. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $919.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.93.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.73. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Victoire G. Rankin bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $310,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,300.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $156,208.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,062 shares of company stock worth $1,243,813. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 201.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

