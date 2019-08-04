Sierra Wireless’ (SWIR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $191.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

