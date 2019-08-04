Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIMO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,502. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 201.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,624.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 63.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.