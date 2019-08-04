SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SM. ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 6,842,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 2.97. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $407.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,030.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javan D. Ottoson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,558,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 54,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

