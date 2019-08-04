Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SN. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,689 ($22.07) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,883 ($24.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,746.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,802 ($23.55).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

