Snovian.Space (SNOV) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $63.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $282,111.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $588.33 or 0.05378053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000177 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 630,390,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,991,041 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Snovian.Space can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

