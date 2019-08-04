Sociall Price Hits $0.0126 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Sociall has a market cap of $210,513.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Sociall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00251749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.01376719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00109727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

