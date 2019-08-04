Societe Generale Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,700 Price Target

Societe Generale set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price objective (up from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($105.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,153.89 ($93.48).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,152 ($80.39) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,430.86. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total transaction of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, for a total transaction of £68,595 ($89,631.52).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

