Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s (SOI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 480,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,284. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $634.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

