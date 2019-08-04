SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $938-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.75 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.81-$0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWI. ValuEngine cut shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 1,454,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.51 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 67.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, VP W. Joseph Kim sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $88,697.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,130,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $37,108,693.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,690,902 shares of company stock valued at $46,953,909 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

