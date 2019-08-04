SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.5-$246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.51 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.81-0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. ValuEngine downgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SolarWinds from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.

SWI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 1,454,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,608. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 67.62%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,130,235 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $37,108,693.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Joseph Kim sold 4,530 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $88,697.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,690,902 shares of company stock worth $46,953,909. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

