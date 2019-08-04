SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 67.62%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 1,454,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In related news, insider Lexington Co-Investment Holdin sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,634,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Joseph Kim sold 4,530 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $88,697.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,690,902 shares of company stock worth $46,953,909 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,561,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,458,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

