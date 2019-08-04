SOLVE Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $58.70 million and approximately $594,943.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00243351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.01341562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00021987 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00106557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,124,058 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

