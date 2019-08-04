Somerville Kurt F Has $13.70 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Somerville Kurt F increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 2.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,587,000 after buying an additional 186,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $918,305,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,853,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,682,000 after buying an additional 171,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of 3M by 20,703.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.77.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.55. 2,422,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,408. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

