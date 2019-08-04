Somerville Kurt F Has $245,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,846,000 after acquiring an additional 176,605 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,028,000 after buying an additional 375,253 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Albemarle by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,472,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,688,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,495,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

In other news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.68. 1,457,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,583. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.94 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

