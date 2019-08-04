Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,875 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.15. 624,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.32 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $84,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

