Somerville Kurt F Sells 450 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 712,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $98,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.52. 2,329,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

